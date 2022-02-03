Saudi Ambassador calls on Omar Ayub

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, both the sides discussed ongoing development projects and new initiatives

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, both the sides discussed ongoing development projects and new initiatives. The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the Saudi support in the priority development areas, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, it was agreed to operationalize the Saudi Oil Facility at the earliest.

The Financing Agreement worth US$ 1.2 billion for import for petroleum products was signed on November 29, 2021 between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Pakistan.

As per Financing Agreement, the SFD will extend financing facility up to US$ 100 million per month for one-year for purchase of petroleum products on deferred payment basis.

They also discussed the remaining work of development projects in the earthquake affected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is providing financial assistance for various development projects in the areas of Energy, Health, education and Infrastructure. Most recently, the SFD has committed to provide financing for Mohmand Dam Project, Shounter Hydropower Project, Jagran-IV Hydropower Project, Gravity Flow Water Scheme Mansehra, and Abbottabad- Muzaffarabad Road Project.

The Saudi Ambassador assured of continued support at all level to further strengthen the bilateral economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Saudi Ambassador expressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to play a much stronger role in the socioeconomic development of Pakistan.