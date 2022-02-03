UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ambassador Calls On Omar Ayub

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Saudi Ambassador calls on Omar Ayub

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, both the sides discussed ongoing development projects and new initiatives

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, both the sides discussed ongoing development projects and new initiatives. The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the Saudi support in the priority development areas, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, it was agreed to operationalize the Saudi Oil Facility at the earliest.

The Financing Agreement worth US$ 1.2 billion for import for petroleum products was signed on November 29, 2021 between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Pakistan.

As per Financing Agreement, the SFD will extend financing facility up to US$ 100 million per month for one-year for purchase of petroleum products on deferred payment basis.

They also discussed the remaining work of development projects in the earthquake affected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is providing financial assistance for various development projects in the areas of Energy, Health, education and Infrastructure. Most recently, the SFD has committed to provide financing for Mohmand Dam Project, Shounter Hydropower Project, Jagran-IV Hydropower Project, Gravity Flow Water Scheme Mansehra, and Abbottabad- Muzaffarabad Road Project.

The Saudi Ambassador assured of continued support at all level to further strengthen the bilateral economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Saudi Ambassador expressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to play a much stronger role in the socioeconomic development of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Education Water Oil Road Dam Saudi Mansehra Saudi Arabia Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir November All Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

First Oral COVID Drug Granted EMA Conditional Mark ..

First Oral COVID Drug Granted EMA Conditional Marketing Authorization - Official

1 minute ago
 German Chancellor Scholz to Visit Russia on Februa ..

German Chancellor Scholz to Visit Russia on February 15 - Reports

1 minute ago
 Spain Will Not Join Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing ..

Spain Will Not Join Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics - Sports Minister

1 minute ago
 German Commissioner for Media Says Russia's Measur ..

German Commissioner for Media Says Russia's Measures Against DW Unacceptable

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court declares plots allotments to ..

Islamabad High Court declares plots allotments to judges, govt officers as unlaw ..

3 minutes ago
 67 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

67 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>