UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia And China Strengthen Strategic Partnership In Digital Economy

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Saudi Arabia and China Strengthen Strategic Partnership in Digital Economy

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed a strategic partnership for cooperation in the fields of digital economy with the People's Republic of China, as part of the framework of the current official visit of President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom.

RIYADH, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed a strategic partnership for cooperation in the fields of digital economy with the People's Republic of China, as part of the framework of the current official visit of President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha and the Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Wang Zhigang in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

The partnership develops a framework for cooperation between the two friendly countries, covering the fields of digital economy, communications and information technology, and promoting research and innovation in the field of emerging technologies, in addition to improving aspects of communications infrastructure, and enabling the growth of digital entrepreneurship through emerging business models such as financial technology and e-commerce.

It also covers cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, advanced computing and quantum information technology, in addition to robots and smart equipment, and work to develop their technologies and applications for industrial and commercial purposes.

Moreover, this partnership memorandum aims at enhancing the two friendly countries' cooperation in the fields of the modern generation of mobile communications technology and emerging technologies.

Within the framework of this partnership, the two sides will also cooperate in the field of digital technology applications and radio frequency spectrum management, in addition to their cooperation in developing and building local capabilities in communication and data centers, developing digital platforms and cloud computing services, and expanding submarine cable projects.

The Saudi and Chinese sides will implement the terms of their partnership by exchanging information and experiences, activating visits between experts and specialists from both sides, and organizing conferences, seminars and working sessions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business Mobile China Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia From Agreement Industry Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

White House Says Griner in Good Health as She Retu ..

White House Says Griner in Good Health as She Returns Home in Prisoner Swap

37 seconds ago
 Putin Says Prospects for EAEU Development Good, In ..

Putin Says Prospects for EAEU Development Good, Industry Cooperation Mechanism A ..

38 seconds ago
 Croatia v Brazil World Cup starting line-ups

Croatia v Brazil World Cup starting line-ups

40 seconds ago
 3 killed including two minors in train accident

3 killed including two minors in train accident

44 seconds ago
 Crown Prince of Kuwait emphasizes the necessity of ..

Crown Prince of Kuwait emphasizes the necessity of GCC countries bridges of coll ..

10 minutes ago
 Canadian Ambassador to Russia Summoned to Foreign ..

Canadian Ambassador to Russia Summoned to Foreign Ministry on Friday - Moscow

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.