Saudi Arabia Believes Engaging in 'Zero Sum Game' With US Shale Pointless - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) There is no point for Saudi Arabia in engaging in "a zero sum game" with US shale oil as Riyadh is more concerned with the well-being of the whole energy industry, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday.

"As Saudi Arabia, we have never had an issue with shale oil. It has not been on our radar or a deterrent, a detriment or a determent.

All of us got impacted with what went on with COVID-19," Salman said at a press conference after the OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting concluded.

The energy minister underlined, referring to the United States, that "we wish them well and the last thing we want to do right now is to we are more concerned with the well being of the energy industry and i think there is no point of getting into the so-called the zero sum game."