Saudi Arabia Blames Any Possible Oil Supply Disruption on Houthi Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Saudi Arabia is laying the blame for any possible disruption of its global oil exports at the feet of Yemen's Houthi movement, following recent attacks on facilities of state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, Saudi Aramco facilities in several cities were targeted by ballistic and cruise missiles launched from Yemen.

"An official source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia declares that it will not incur any responsibility for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets in light of the attacks on its oil facilities from the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias," the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The ministry urged the international community to realize the danger of Tehran allegedly supplying drones and missiles to the Houthis, who use them to attack Saudi production sites of oil, gas and refined products.

The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at objects in the Saudi territory.