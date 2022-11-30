UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fields - State Media

November 30, 2022

Saudi Arabia Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fields - State Media

Saudi Arabia's state oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has discovered two new unconventional gas fields, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday, citing the country's energy minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud

According to the minister, about 283,000 cubic meters of gas and 740 barrels of condensate per day come from the Awtad-108001 well at the new Awtad field, and nearly 479,000 cubic meters of gas and 165 barrels of condensate come from the Awtad-100921 well.

According to the minister, about 283,000 cubic meters of gas and 740 barrels of condensate per day come from the Awtad-108001 well at the new Awtad field, and nearly 479,000 cubic meters of gas and 165 barrels of condensate come from the Awtad-100921 well.

The minister added that the second field, AlDahna, produces some 229,000 cubic meters of gas per day from the AlDahna-4 well, and about 496,000 cubic meters of gas and 362 barrels of condensate from the AlDahna-37010 well.

The official stressed that the importance of these discoveries lies in increasing Saudi Arabia's natural gas reserves, which, in turn, will help implement the program to displace liquid fuel, the report said. According to the energy minister, the discoveries highlight the wealth of Saudi Arabia's natural resources.

In February, the state-run news agency reported, citing the energy minister, that Saudi Aramco discovered three new natural gas fields with a cumulative daily production rate of 74.9 million cubic meters.

