Saudi Arabia Discovers New Oil, Gas Fields In Northern Regions - Energy Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Saudi Aramco, the Arab kingdom's oil producer, discovered two new oil and gas fields in the northern Al-Jof province and in the Northern Borders region, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday.

"Hadabat al Hajara gas field in the Al-Jof province and Abraq al-Toloul oil field in the Northern Borders region near the border with Iraq were discovered," the minister told the Saudi Press Agency.

The minister added that the newly-discovered gas field had a daily production rate of 16 million cubic feet.

At the same time, the Abraq al-Toloul oil field had a daily capacity of 3,189 barrels per day of oil and 1.1 million cubic feet of natural gas.

