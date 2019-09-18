Saudi Arabia Expects to Restore Pre-Attack Gas Production Rates By October - Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Gas production in Saudi Arabia will return to the level from before the facilities of the national oil company Saudi Aramco were shut down following a drone attack by the end of September, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Saudi Aramco had to close two its compounds, the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, after they were hit by drones and then caught fire. As a result, the Saudi oil production level almost halved, which triggered a surge of oil prices worldwide. Earlier in the day, Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the pre-attack rate of oil delivery rates have been restored.

"Gas production will gradually return to the pre-attack level, I believe, by the end of this month," the minister said.

While the perpetrators of the attack remain unknown and the investigation into the incident is underway, the responsibility was already claimed by the military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis. The United States, in the meantime, has put the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted the accusation.