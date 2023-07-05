Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Extended Voluntary Cut In Oil Production For Entire Market - UAE Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Saudi Arabia Extended Voluntary Cut in Oil Production for Entire Market - UAE Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Saudi Arabia has extended its voluntary cut in oil production not just for the benefit of the kingdom but for the entire market, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said on Wednesday.

The minister was addressing the OPEC international seminar in Vienna.

Earlier in July, Saudi Arabia announced that it would extend July's voluntary cut in oil production by 1 million barrels per day to August. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia would also voluntarily reduce oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in August to ensure the balance of oil market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Russia UAE Oil Vienna Saudi Arabia July August Market Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

16 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

16 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

16 hours ago
Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

16 hours ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

16 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

16 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

16 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

16 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business