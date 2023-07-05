Saudi Arabia Extended Voluntary Cut in Oil Production for Entire Market - UAE Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Saudi Arabia has extended its voluntary cut in oil production not just for the benefit of the kingdom but for the entire market, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said on Wednesday.

The minister was addressing the OPEC international seminar in Vienna.

Earlier in July, Saudi Arabia announced that it would extend July's voluntary cut in oil production by 1 million barrels per day to August. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia would also voluntarily reduce oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in August to ensure the balance of oil market.