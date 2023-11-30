Saudi Arabia extends term for $3b deposit for one year  

,

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2023) Saudi Arabia has extended term for the three billion Dollars deposit placed with Pakistan to support country's economy.

According to State Bank of Pakistan, the Saudi Fund for Development has extended the term maturing on 5th of next month for another one year.

The said amount has been placed with State Bank on behalf of Government of Pakistan.

The extension of term of deposit is a continuation of support provided by Saudi Arabia which will help to maintain foreign Currency reserves contribute to economic growth of the country.