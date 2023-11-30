Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Extends Term For $3b Deposit For One Year

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 30, 2023 | 05:27 PM

Saudi Arabia extends term for $3b deposit for one year  

The State Bank of Pakistan says the Saudi Fund for Development has extended the term maturing on 5th of next month for another one year.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2023) Saudi Arabia has extended term for the three billion Dollars deposit placed with Pakistan to support country's economy.

According to State Bank of Pakistan, the Saudi Fund for Development has extended the term maturing on 5th of next month for another one year.

The said amount has been placed with State Bank on behalf of Government of Pakistan.

The extension of term of deposit is a continuation of support provided by Saudi Arabia which will help to maintain foreign Currency reserves contribute to economic growth of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Saudi Bank Saudi Arabia Government Billion

Recent Stories

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last ..

Israel, Hamas extend Gaza truce by one day in last-minute deal

3 minutes ago
 Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa ..

Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa goes viral on social media

52 minutes ago
 Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract lis ..

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract list

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

3 hours ago
 The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

3 hours ago
PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

3 hours ago
 Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

3 hours ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

5 hours ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business