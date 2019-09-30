Saudi Arabia Fully Restores Oil Production After Drone Attacks - OPEC Secretary General

Saudi Arabia has fully restored its oil production after drone attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities two weeks ago, Mohammed Barkindo, the secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, said Monday

"From information available to us, they are fully recovered. This is a remarkable recovery," Barkindo said on the sidelines of a Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Sochi.