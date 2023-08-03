Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Declare Exclusive Rights to Gas Field Disputed by Iran - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have declared that all natural resources of Al-Durra gas field, which is disputed by Iran, are exclusively owned by Riyadh and Kuwait as the two countries have a sovereign right to develop resources of the field, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday, citing the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry.

On Wednesday, Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji told reporters that Iran would not give up the Arash (Al-Durra) gas field in the northern Persian Gulf. In addition, Iran has informed Kuwait of its readiness to jointly develop the gas field, but if Kuwait is not interested in this cooperation, Iran will try to secure its rights in other ways.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also called on Iran to conduct negotiations regarding the eastern border of the neutral zone where the gas field is located, the report said, adding that talks between the countries should be conducted in accordance with international law and the principles of good neighborliness.

In March 2022, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia agreed to jointly develop and exploit the Al-Durra gas field located in the neutral zone in the Persian Gulf. The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the agreement, calling the deal illegal, while saying that Tehran also had a share in the field.