UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Urge Iran To Negotiate Delimitation Of Al-Dorra Gas Field - Riyadh

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Urge Iran to Negotiate Delimitation of Al-Dorra Gas Field - Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have called on Iran to negotiate the boundaries of the disputed offshore al-Dorra gas field, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have called on Iran to negotiate the boundaries of the disputed offshore al-Dorra gas field, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

On March 21, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia agreed to jointly develop and exploit the al-Dorra gas field located in the neutral zone in the Persian Gulf. The move was strongly condemned by Iran, which believes the deal to be illegal, as Tehran also has a share in the field.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait had previously invited the Islamic Republic of Iran to negotiate the delimitation of the eastern boundary of the Submerged Divided Zone but these calls were not met.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait, as a single negotiating party, renew their invitation to the Islamic Republic of Iran to hold these negotiations," the ministry tweeted.

The ministry also noted that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait agreed to expedite the field's development.

In December 2019, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed a number of documents on the joint development of oil and gas fields in the neutral zone on the border, a disputed territory.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Kuwait Oil Saudi Tehran Saudi Arabia March December Border Gas 2019 Share

Recent Stories

World treats crises affecting black, white lives u ..

World treats crises affecting black, white lives unequally: WHO chief

1 minute ago
 Suspect in New York City Subway Shooting Taken Int ..

Suspect in New York City Subway Shooting Taken Into Custody - Reports

1 minute ago
 PML-N wants free, transparent election of CM Punja ..

PML-N wants free, transparent election of CM Punjab: Attaullah Tarar

3 minutes ago
 DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance

DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance

3 minutes ago
 FDE asks AEOs to implement six working days a week ..

FDE asks AEOs to implement six working days a week in all institutions

3 minutes ago
 Blinken, Uruguayan Counterpart Agree to Launch Ann ..

Blinken, Uruguayan Counterpart Agree to Launch Annual Bilateral Dialogue - Joint ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.