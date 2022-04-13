Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Urge Iran to Negotiate Delimitation of Al-Dorra Gas Field - Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have called on Iran to negotiate the boundaries of the disputed offshore al-Dorra gas field, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have called on Iran to negotiate the boundaries of the disputed offshore al-Dorra gas field, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

On March 21, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia agreed to jointly develop and exploit the al-Dorra gas field located in the neutral zone in the Persian Gulf. The move was strongly condemned by Iran, which believes the deal to be illegal, as Tehran also has a share in the field.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait had previously invited the Islamic Republic of Iran to negotiate the delimitation of the eastern boundary of the Submerged Divided Zone but these calls were not met.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait, as a single negotiating party, renew their invitation to the Islamic Republic of Iran to hold these negotiations," the ministry tweeted.

The ministry also noted that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait agreed to expedite the field's development.

In December 2019, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed a number of documents on the joint development of oil and gas fields in the neutral zone on the border, a disputed territory.