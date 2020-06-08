UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Never Sought To Shut Down Production In Other Countries - Energy Minister

Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:00 PM

Saudi Arabia Never Sought to Shut Down Production in Other Countries - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Saudi Arabia, by implementing oil production cuts and reducing prices, has never aimed to shut down production in other countries, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said Monday.

There have been speculations in media that Saudi Arabia tried to suffocate US producers by flooding the market with cheap oil earlier this year.

The energy crisis has forced some US producers, including the major ones, to close down production.

"Saudi Arabia has never had any interest whatsoever to impact or affect any producers in the whole word in shutting oil production ... I did say quite number of times that it had not been on our radar or in our interests [to contribute] to this shutting," the minister said at an OPEC+ videoconference.

