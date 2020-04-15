UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia 'Not Happy' With Oil Prices But Ensuring Market Balance - Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia is not satisfied with current oil prices but is interested in balancing the energy market as the country has developed enough of a buffer to cover the shortfall, Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said at a press conference following a meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central banks.

"Obviously we are not happy with the oil prices so are other oil producers, but we need to make sure that the energy market is balanced as we have been doing for decades," Al-Jadaan said.

At the same time, he noted that the situation in oil-producing countries is different, and Saudi Arabia is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant drop in oil revenues from a position of strength, since serious reforms have been carried out in the country in recent years and that the country has enough of a buffer to deal with the low prices.

"Oil revenues in relation to GDP will fall significantly, but we are focused on income from other sectors of the economy, our goal is to diversify the economy," al-Jadaan added.

OPEC+ nations agreed on Sunday to reduce oil production in three stages; by 9.7 million barrels per day in May-June, 7.7 million in the second half of the year and 5.8 million further until the end of April 2022. The base of reference was taken in October 2018.

