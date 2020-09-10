Saudi Arabia Plans to Keep Current Level of Oil Production Despite Price Drop - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Saudi Arabia intends to maintain its current level of oil production despite a recent decrease in prices, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing its sources.

On Tuesday, oil futures were reported to have dropped significantly, with Brent crude ending up below $40.

According to the news outlet, five people familiar with Riyadh's stance said that the 10-percent fall in Brent crude price on Tuesday had concerned the Saudis but had not induced panic so far. One of the sources said that the country was not considering cutting its production volumes as the current dynamics are allegedly "all about sentiment.

"

Saudi Arabia reportedly believes that the recent sell-off was augmented by equity market issues and the strengthening of the US Dollar.

On April 12, the OPEC+ countries agreed to reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day for three months, beginning in May, followed by 7.7 million per day for the year's second half, and then 5.8 million per day until April 2022. The baseline for calculations was set on October 2018 production level for most of the involved states. Russia and Saudi Arabia have individual production quotas with 11 million barrels per day as a baseline.