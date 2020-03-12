UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Plans To Stack Europe With Oil Cheaper Than Russia's - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The world's largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is preparing to boost deliveries to Europe with huge discounts, and the price will be much lower than Russian oil, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the sources, Saudi Arabia is offering European oil refineries up to triple the usual volumes of its main Arab Light crude brand with deliveries to Rotterdam at just $25 per barrel, a huge discount to Russia's Urals crude brand.

The European refineries of Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Total, OMV, Repsol and Cepsa received Saudi Aramco's proposals, with additional supplies ranging from 25 percent to 200 percent of normal, the sources said.

According to the agency, such proposals, coupled with unprecedented discounts, are turning the European oil market into the most important area of redistribution of interests in the price argument between Riyadh and Moscow.

On Tuesday, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser confirmed that the company would dramatically increase daily oil deliveries, including those to the domestic market, from 9.7 to 12.3 million barrels beginning on April 1. However, he did not mention the discounts of $6-$8 per barrel, which, according to media reports, Saudi Aramco was offering its customers.

Brent oil futures slumped by over 30 percent to a four-year low of $31.27 per barrel on Monday after the OPEC+ alliance failed to agree on a new production cut deal last week. The contract is trading at $33.80 per barrel as of 10.14 GMT Thursday.

