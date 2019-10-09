UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Ready To Meet Global Oil Needs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:15 PM

Saudi Arabia was ready to meet world oil demand following efforts to restore supply capabilities within 72 hours of last month's oil field attacks, said the weekly cabinet session, which was chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh

These efforts strengthened the Kingdom's position as the most reliable, safe and independent oil exporter.

Minister of Media Turki Al Shabanah said the Cabinet noted the Kingdom's assertion, during its participation in the Russian Energy Week held in Moscow, to meet the world oil demand, after exerting extraordinary efforts to restore its capability to supply markets within 72 hours, following the criminal attack on Saudi Aramco's Khurais and Abqaiq plants, Saudi Press Agency reported.

"This strengthens the Kingdom's efforts to establish relations with countries within and outside of OPEC to achieve permanent stability of oil markets; benefit producers, consumers and the oil industry; attract investment and stabilize the financial system to enable the global economy to grow and prosper," minister said.

