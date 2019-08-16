Saudi Arabia Reduces Oil Production to 9.58Mln Bpd in July - OPEC

Saudi Arabia reduced in July its oil production by 202,000 barrels per day month-on-month to 9.58 million barrels per day, downplaying the growth that it showed in June, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its monthly oil report, released on Friday, citing data provided by the country

Saudi Arabia increased its oil production by 112,000 barrels per day month-on-month to 9.78 million barrels per day in June.

Iran reduced its oil production to 2.213 million barrels per day in July, while Venezuela reduced its oil production to 742,00 barrels per day, the OPEC's report added.