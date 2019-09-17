UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Restores Half Of Oil Production Volume Lost Due To Attacks - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Saudi Arabia Restores Half of Oil Production Volume Lost Due to Attacks - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Tuesday that his country managed to restore half of oil production volume lost as a result of terrorist attack on its oil facilities over the weekend.

The minister, who spoke at a news conference aired by Al-Arabiya television, also said that  Saudi Arabia will achieve 11 million barrels per day production capacity by the end of September.

Last Saturday, Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day ” about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output.

