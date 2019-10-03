Saudi Arabia Restores Oil Output to Pre-Attack Levels - Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia has fully restored oil output after September's drone attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday

"We have stabilized production capacity, we are at 11.3 [million barrels per day] and, as we have said before, by end of November we will be back up and running [at 12 million barrels per day] ... But, I do not want people in the market to confuse that with wanting to produce 11.3 ... by our agreement with OPEC+ we should have been producing 10.3 [million barrels per day], we elected to voluntary cut our production below that level," the minister said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

The drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were carried out on September 14. Due to the significant damage that was done to the facilities, the production of around 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day was suspended, accounting for over a half of Saudi Arabia's total daily output.

Although responsibility for the attack was claimed by Yemen's Houthi movement, the United States and Saudi Arabia have placed blame on Iran. Tehran has denied having any role in the incident.