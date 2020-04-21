UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Says Closely Monitoring Oil Markets, Ready To Act

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:16 PM

Saudi Arabia says closely monitoring oil markets, ready to act

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it was closely monitoring the oil markets and ready to take any additional measures after prices hit historical lows.

"The kingdom continues to closely monitor the situation in the oil markets and is prepared to take any additional measures in cooperation with OPEC+ and other producers," the cabinet said in a statement cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

