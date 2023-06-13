UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia, Syria Agree To Resume Economic Cooperation - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Saudi Arabia, Syria Agree to Resume Economic Cooperation - State Media

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The Saudi Arabian and Syrian commerce officials have agreed to resume economic partnership, trade and investment activities between the two countries, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Hassan Al-Huwaizi, the chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, and his Syrian counterpart, Mohamed El-Lahham, on the sidelines of the Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh on Monday, the report said.

Both Al-Huwaizi and El-Lahham stressed the need to arrange mutual visits by trade delegations, provide opportunities to invest in the countries' economies, hold economic forums and promote bilateral cooperation, the report said.

In addition, El-Lahham expressed the desire of Syrian entrepreneurs to do business in Saudi Arabia, the news agency reported.

The meeting took place after the League of Arab States (LAS) decided in May to reinstate Syria's membership in the organization, ending a 12-year hiatus. Syrian President Bashar Assad attended the LAS leaders summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Syria Business Chambers Of Commerce Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia May Commerce Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Mir ..

OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Miracles with Unmatched Experienc ..

3 minutes ago
 High winds expected in south eastern part of Pakis ..

High winds expected in south eastern part of Pakistan due to BIPARJOY cyclone: D ..

7 minutes ago
 HUB71 reveals winning startups of The Outliers Pro ..

HUB71 reveals winning startups of The Outliers Programme to address real industr ..

34 minutes ago
 Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in ACC Wom ..

Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

36 minutes ago
 SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructurin ..

SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructuring

2 hours ago
 ‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Ba ..

‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Bandar, Indian Gujarat Coastline ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.