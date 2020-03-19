UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Takes Measures To Minimize Impact Of Oil Price Fall

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Saudi Arabia Takes Measures to Minimize Impact of Oil Price Fall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Saudi government has taken steps to minimize the impact of fallen oil prices on its own economy, Kingdom's Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said Wednesday.

"In light of the economic and global conditions caused by the global spread of COVID-19 virus, the reduction the prospects for global economic development, and the negative impact on economic markets, as well as its direct impact on the state budget of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the government has taken measures to minimize the impact of lower oil prices," the minister said as quoted by the official SPA news agency.

"Additional measures will also be taken to cope with the expected reduction in oil prices," he added.

