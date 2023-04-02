UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Output By 500,000Bpd From May Until End Of 2023 - Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Saudi Arabia will voluntarily cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels per day, starting May through the end of 2023, in coordination with other OPEC+ countries and on top of the reduction agreed on in October 2022, the country's energy ministry said on Sunday.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will implement a voluntary cut of 500 thousand barrels per day from May till the end of 2023 in coordination with some other OPEC and non-OPEC Participating Countries in the Declaration of Cooperation," the ministry's statement read.

This voluntary reduction comes on top of the production cut agreed on in October 2022, the ministry said, adding that it is "a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market."

