Saudi Arabia to Extend July Voluntary Oil Output Cut of 1Mln Bpd to August - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Saudi Arabia will extend July's voluntary cut in oil production by 1 million barrels per day to August, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday, citing a source in kingdom's energy ministry.

The kingdom's oil production in August will be about 9 million barrels per day, the news outlet said.