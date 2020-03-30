UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia To Raise Daily Oil Export To Over 10Mln Barrels Starting From May - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:17 PM

Saudi Arabia to Raise Daily Oil Export to Over 10Mln Barrels Starting From May - Reports

Saudi Arabia intends to increase the kingdom's oil export by 600,000 barrels per day starting from May that will bring the daily oil export to over than 10 million barrels, local media reported, citing a source at the country's Energy Ministr

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia intends to increase the kingdom's oil export by 600,000 barrels per day starting from May that will bring the daily oil export to over than 10 million barrels, local media reported, citing a source at the country's Energy Ministry.

"The kingdom plans to raise its oil export starting from May by 600,000 barrels per day, bringing the Saudi petroleum export to 10,600,000 barrels per day," the source said as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

