Saudi Arabia to Return Voluntarily Reduced 1Mln Bpd to Oil Market in May-July - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Saudi Arabia will return to the oil market voluntarily reduced 1 million barrels per day by increasing production by 250,000 barrels per day in May, 350,000 barrels per day in June and 400,000 barrels per day in July, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud said.

"We will [increase by] 250, 350 and 400 thousand barrels per day," he said when asked about the return to the market of 1 million barrels of oil per day.