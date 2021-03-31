UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia To Spend $7 Trillion By 2030 On Economic Development - Crown Prince

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:10 AM

Saudi Arabia to Spend $7 Trillion by 2030 on Economic Development - Crown Prince

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Saudi Arabia plans to attract 27 trillion Riyals ($7 trillion) to the country's economy, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.

"In the coming years, the kingdom will see a big leap in investment, with three trillion riyals to be allocated by the sovereign wealth fund until 2030, as announced earlier this year.

Another four trillion riyals will be invested under the national investment strategy, the details of which will be announced shortly," the crown prince said.

"The total investment in the national economy will amount to 12 trillion riyals by 2030. This does not take into account 10 trillion riyals of government spending and other expenditures. Over the next ten years, 27 trillion riyals will be spent in Saudi Arabia," bin Salman said as quoted by the Saudi news Agency (SPA).

He said the kingdom planned to spend more in the next 10 years than in the past 300 years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Government

Recent Stories

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

5 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

3 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

3 hours ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

3 hours ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

3 hours ago

Women in the majority as Spanish PM reshuffles cab ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.