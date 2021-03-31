Saudi Arabia to Spend $7 Trillion by 2030 on Economic Development - Crown Prince

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Saudi Arabia plans to attract 27 trillion Riyals ($7 trillion) to the country's economy, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.

"In the coming years, the kingdom will see a big leap in investment, with three trillion riyals to be allocated by the sovereign wealth fund until 2030, as announced earlier this year.

Another four trillion riyals will be invested under the national investment strategy, the details of which will be announced shortly," the crown prince said.

"The total investment in the national economy will amount to 12 trillion riyals by 2030. This does not take into account 10 trillion riyals of government spending and other expenditures. Over the next ten years, 27 trillion riyals will be spent in Saudi Arabia," bin Salman said as quoted by the Saudi news Agency (SPA).

He said the kingdom planned to spend more in the next 10 years than in the past 300 years.