Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait Commit to Cutting Oil Output by Further 2 Mln BPD - Iran

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have agreed to cut oil output by a further 2 million barrels per day to help stabilize the market situation, Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh said on Sunday

Earlier in the day, the alliance of OPEC-non-OPEC oil producers agreed to a new deal stipulating a collective reduction in output in a bid to stabilize the market.

Earlier in the day, the alliance of OPEC-non-OPEC oil producers agreed to a new deal stipulating a collective reduction in output in a bid to stabilize the market.

"The #Saudi Energy Minister said in the meeting that his country along with Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates had agreed to voluntarily cut their supplies by a further 2 mbd to help the #oil prices in the market," Zangeneh was quoted as saying by the Iranian Petroleum Ministry on Twitter.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei has confirmed his country's readiness to reduce production, not specifying the actual number.

"As a reliable supplier, and in line with the OPEC+ agreement, the UAE is committed to reducing� production from its current production level of 4.1 mbopd," Mazrouei said on Twitter.