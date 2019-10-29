UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia, US To Cooperate On Ensuring Security Of Oil Deliveries - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:50 AM

Saudi Arabia, US to Cooperate on Ensuring Security of Oil Deliveries - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his US counterpart, Rick Perry, expressed determination to cooperate on ensuring security of global oil deliveries after recent incidents in the Persian Gulf region.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the officials agreed on Monday that any threat to oil facilities infringed on the interests of all countries of the world.

The ministers discussed the role of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal in coordinating oil production and achieving balance in the global energy market.

The Saudi energy minister stressed the role of Riyadh as a reliable oil supplier and reaffirmed the kingdom's commitment to ensuring stable oil deliveries.

The officials also focused on boosting the bilateral relations as well as enhancing energy, climate and technology investments.

Two major oil facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco were attacked in mid-September, which resulted in a temporary sharp decrease in the kingdom's oil output. The Yemeni rebel Houthi Shia movement claimed the responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, Riyadh blamed the incident on Iran, which, in turn, denied the allegations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack World Technology Iran Riyadh Oil Saudi Market All

Recent Stories

4th International Parliament of Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Japan to increase exports of authentic Japanese ri ..

3 hours ago

Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council meets Pope Franc ..

3 hours ago

SIAL Middle East to kick off December in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago

US, China, Russia Press for Renewed Afghan Peace T ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister stresses for enduring political sol ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.