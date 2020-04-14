Saudi Arabia, US to Suffer Most From OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts - London Energy Club

Saudi Arabia and US major oil companies are going to suffer most from the oil production cuts agreed upon by OPEC and non-OPEC countries in a historic deal on Sunday, Mehmet Ogutcu, the chairman of the London Energy Club, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia and US major oil companies are going to suffer most from the oil production cuts agreed upon by OPEC and non-OPEC countries in a historic deal on Sunday, Mehmet Ogutcu, the chairman of the London Energy Club, told Sputnik.

On Sunday, OPEC+ nations agreed on a new deal to cut oil production after weeks of turbulence in the oil markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the cartel's internal disagreements. The deal envisions the reduction by 9.7 million barrels per day for two months, starting from May 1. After that, production will be cut by 7.7 million barrels a day for six months, until December 31. Starting in January of next year, the output will be reduced by 5.8 million barrels per day until April 2022.

"The biggest losers will be Saudi Arabia, because they cannot sustain this discounted price and the production cut, and the United States, where shale producers are suffering so much. They were already depressed because of the financial difficulties, and now with the price so low, even lower than the production cost, they cannot go on for long," Ogutcu said.

He noted, however, that shale oil producers in the United States were mostly small and medium-sized companies, which meant they were agile and could re-enter the market quickly after the crisis ended and oil demand revived.

"In my opinion, big oil companies will suffer more, because already Shell, BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil have cut their investment plans for the future and significantly reduced their operational cost, and this will have an impact on the future supply of oil and gas. We might have a supply crunch down the road in five years, because if you are not investing today how are you going to have new supplies coming to the market?" Ogutcu said.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that US oil company Texland Petroleum LP would suspend oil extraction on all wells because of a sharp drop in oil demand. The newspaper reported that Continental Resources oil and gas company would cut production by 30 percent in April and Parsley Energy had suspended extraction from 150 wells.

In early April, oil and gas giant ExxonMobil announced it would reduce its 2020 capital spending by 30 percent and lower cash operating expenses by 15 percent in response to low commodity prices caused by oversupply and weak demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a final communique released after the Sunday agreement, a possible extension of the new OPEC+ deal will be discussed in December 2021. A meeting will also be held this June via videoconference to see if any further actions are needed to balance the market amid the health crisis.