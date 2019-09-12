UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Wants To Keep Oil Output At 9.89Mln BpD From October-December - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:50 PM

Saudi Arabia Wants to Keep Oil Output at 9.89Mln BpD From October-December - Minister

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia plans to keep its oil output at 9.89 million barrels per day in October and maintain it at the same level until the end of the year, Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said Thursday.

"We are committed to 9.89 [mb/d] in October ... We are willing to continue that until the end of the year," the minister said, when asked about Saudi oil production.

