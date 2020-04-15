UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabian Minister Says Oil Output Cuts May Reach 20 Million Barrels Per Day - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:05 PM

Saudi Arabian Minister Says Oil Output Cuts May Reach 20 Million Barrels Per Day - Reports

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud has said that global crude oil production could drop by 20 million barrels per day should oil prices remain below $40 per barrel, the Financial Times newspaper reports, days after OPEC+ nations agreed to cut production by as much as 9.7 million barrels daily

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud has said that global crude oil production could drop by 20 million barrels per day should oil prices remain below $40 per barrel, the Financial Times newspaper reports, days after OPEC+ nations agreed to cut production by as much as 9.7 million barrels daily.

"If prices stay within the border of $35-$40 a barrel ... I wouldn't be surprised if natural declines are even more severe as we move into the next few months," the energy minister said, as quoted by the newspaper on Tuesday evening.

In total, global oil production cuts could stretch to 20 million barrels per day, he stated.

Prince Abdulaziz also said that Riyadh was committed to stimulating economic growth and will work to rectify the current shocks felt by the global oil market.

"As a long-term producer, we care more about a prosperous world economy that brings a prosperous level of demand. We are not engaged in any type of zero-sum game," he said, as quoted by the newspaper.

OPEC+ countries signed a landmark deal on Sunday that commits member nations to reduce crude oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day from May-June. Thereafter, production will be cut by 7.7 million barrels per day until the end of 2020, and by 5.8 million barrels daily from January 2021 until April 2022.

Brent crude oil futures fell below $30 per barrel briefly on Tuesday, the first such drop in six trading sessions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Riyadh Oil Saudi Arabia Saud January April Border Sunday 2020 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Iran Grateful to Russia for Offer of Food Supplies ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Expert Notes Increasing In ..

10 minutes ago

ADCR directs for distribution of gunny bags

10 minutes ago

Body recovered in Sargodha

8 minutes ago

Houbara Fund becoming &quot;pioneering global mode ..

26 minutes ago

US-Taliban Meeting 'Understandable and Justified' ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.