Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2024) Saudi, the Saudi Arabia's national airline, on Friday announced a 50% discount on international routes for passengers traveling to Pakistan.

According to a spokesperson, Saudia has introduced an exceptional promotional offer, providing up to a 50% discount on international flights from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh for passengers traveling to Pakistan and other countries.

The Saudia spokesperson added that this offer will benefit Pakistani travelers by connecting them to Saudi Arabia. Saudi passengers will also have the opportunity to stay in the Kingdom for up to 96 hours, travel to different regions, and perform Umrah.

Pakistani passengers can take advantage of this offer by booking tickets until August 31 for travel between September 1 and November 30.

The promotion is exclusively for passengers traveling from Pakistan in business and Guest Class, and allows them to travel on any international route across the four continents served by Saudia.

Saudia’s website and digital channels offered information on services ranging from trip planning to check-in and post-flight support.

The passengers can enjoy an exceptional travel experience with seamless ground services, smooth operations, top-tier in-flight services, premium catering, in-flight entertainment and other amenities, ensuring a memorable journey.