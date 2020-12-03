(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has announced a fuel shortage at a number of gas stations in the southwestern province of Jizan due to a technical malfunction of one of the pumps at an oil distribution station

"Saudi Aramco announced that a shortage of petroleum products took place at a number of fuel stations in the Jizan province due to a technical failure in one of the pumps at the province's oil products distribution station," the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The company's technical teams were working around the clock to eliminate the malfunction as soon as possible and ensure an uninterrupted supply of oil products from the station, the company said, adding that fuel supplies were gradually being restored.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud has instructed the ministry and Saudi Aramco, in cooperation with other relevant companies, to meet the oil demand in the province following the incident.

The statement provides no information on the cause of the pump failure.

Last week, the Yemeni rebel Houthi movement launched a missile attack on Saudi Aramco's distribution facility north of the city of Jeddah, causing a fire that was eventually put out by an automatic extinguishing system.

A Houthi military spokesman said that several people had been hurt, although this was not confirmed by Saudis. Fuel deliveries to customers of the Saudi oil giant remained stable, according to the ministry.