UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia's Market Authority Facilitates Listing Of Foreign Companies - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia's Market Authority Facilitates Listing of Foreign Companies - Reports

The Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) has introduced measures to allow foreign companies to carry out listings on the country's main stock exchange, Tadawul, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Monday, citing Tadawul's head, Khalid Al Hussan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) has introduced measures to allow foreign companies to carry out listings on the country's main stock exchange, Tadawul, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Monday, citing Tadawul's head, Khalid Al Hussan.

Listing in corporate finance is a set of procedures referring to a company's shares being on a list of stocks that are officially traded on a stock exchange.

These changes are related to the importance of greater integration between regional capital markets, according to Al Hussan. This will also make it easier for issuers to access new sources of financing.

The Saudi Securities Depository Center Company has already signed two contracts with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Bahrain Clear to allow foreign companies to make listings on Tadawul.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Company Saudi Bahrain Saudi Stock Exchange Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Stocks Market

Recent Stories

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

12 minutes ago

Citizens from various cities call on Chief Minster ..

12 minutes ago

Prime Minister reviews proposed plans of Bundal Is ..

14 minutes ago

President promulgates Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinan ..

14 minutes ago

Iran to Launch Auxiliary Part of Arak Heavy Water ..

14 minutes ago

Maulana inciting seminaries students to gain polit ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.