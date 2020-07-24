Saudi Arabia's oil exports fell by a significant 65 percent, or SAR 44,277 million ($11.8 million), in May 2020, the country's General Authority for Statistics said in an official report on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Saudi Arabia's oil exports fell by a significant 65 percent, or SAR 44,277 million ($11.8 million), in May 2020, the country's General Authority for Statistics said in an official report on Thursday.

"Merchandise exports decreased by 57.9% in May 2020 compared to May 2019. The value of exports amounted to 36,506 million riyals in May 2020, down from 86,708 million riyals in May 2019. This decrease originated mainly from oil exports, which fell by 44,277 million riyals or 65.0% in the same period," the agency said.

According to the authority, the share of Saudi Arabia's oil exports in the country's total export activities has dropped from 78.6 percent in May 2019 to 65.4 percent in May 2020.

The total count of merchandise exports has declined by SAR 610 million, or 1.6 percent, in May, compared to April 2020.

At the same time, goods imports have also decreased by 36.5 percent, or some SAR 19,842 million, in May 2020, compared to the same month of 2019, the report said.

China was Riyadh's main international partner for merchandise trading in May 2020, the agency added, noting that exports to Beijing amounted to over SAR seven million.

China was followed by South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with SAR 3,078 million and SAR 3,017 million, respectively.

As being a major oil exporter, Saudi Arabia was severely affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic and plummeting oil process. The oil market hit negative values for the first time in history in mid-April due to numerous lockdowns.

The country's exports are limited by the commitments to the OPEC+ oil output arrangements. Under the April 12 deal, the OPEC+ countries agreed to reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June, followed by 7.7 million bpd for the year's second half, and then 5.8 million bpd until April 2022.

Last week, Riyadh stated that the OPEC+ oil producers had complied with the oil production cuts deal by 107 percent in June, or by 95 percent without extra cuts by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE.

Under the accord, the target level of oil production for two organization members - Russia and Saudi Arabia - is 8.492 million bpd in the period from May to July. Starting in August, this amount will increase by 501,000 barrels to 8.993 million barrels until the end of 2020.