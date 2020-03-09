The Tadawul Saudi stock exchange index opened Monday's trading with a fall of 9.5 percent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Tadawul Saudi stock exchange index opened Monday's trading with a fall of 9.5 percent.

As of 08:03 GMT, the Tadawul index was down by 9.2 percent, to 6216.48 points.

The Saudi Aramco's stock prices fell by the maximum allowable 10 percent to 27 Riyals $7) at the opening of trading on Monday.

On Sunday, its shares traded below the original IPO price of 32 riyals for the first time since December, which was a 6.36 percent drop.