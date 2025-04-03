Saudi Arabia's Travel Account Surplus Reaches Nearly SAR50 Billion In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 06:23 PM
Saudi Arabia's tourism sector achieved a record surplus in the 2024 travel account, reaching SAR49.8 billion, a 7.8% increase over 2023
Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Saudi Arabia's tourism sector achieved a record surplus in the 2024 travel account, reaching SAR49.8 billion, a 7.8% increase over 2023 .
According to a Tourism Ministry press release that this surge was fueled by a 13.8% increase in inbound visitor spending compared to 2023, reaching an estimated SAR153.6 billion in 2024, based on preliminary balance of payments data from the Saudi Central Bank.
The ministry attributed the significant growth in the 2024 travel account surplus to collaborative efforts within the Saudi tourism ecosystem, aimed at strengthening the industry and its contribution to national economic growth. "This success also reflects the effective implementation of best practices in tourism development, enhanced services and products, and strong government collaboration, all advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030," said the release.
Recent Stories
TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch BusinessTime
Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients for AED1 million research fund
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches nearly SAR50 billion in 2024
EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 2025
SBP injects over Rs 2 trillion in the market
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ
Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic economy: BusinessEurope
Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue growth, achieves AED960 million ..
Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to win BolognaRagazzi Award
EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval company EMGEPRON
Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..
‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches nearly SAR50 billion in 20243 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,131 points56 minutes ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 2 trillion in the market3 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister meets people on Eid Day5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 202510 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges Pakistani community to play role in promoting trade ties with Saudi Arabia23 hours ago
-
Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebration1 day ago
-
EU, Uzbekistan significant potential for increasing economic, trade cooperation1 day ago