Saudi Aramco Announces IPO Underwriter Investment Banks - Prospectus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco announced in its prospectus its initial public offering (IPO) underwriter investment banks, ahead of its much-anticipated move to take the company public.

Major US investment banks include Citigroup Saudi Arabia, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Merrill Lynch Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Swiss Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited and UK HSBC Saudi Arabia will also underwrite the IPO.

Additionally, other banks include NCB Capital Company, Samba Capital & Investment Management Company, Al Rajhi Capital, Banco Santander, S.A., BNP PARIBAS, BOCI Asia Limited, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, EFG Hermes KSA, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, GIB Capital, Mizuho International plc, RBC Europe Limited, Riyad Capital, Saudi Fransi Capital, SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited, Societe Generale, UBS AG and London Branch.