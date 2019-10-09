Saudi Aramco Confirms Plans to Regain Maximum Production Capacity of 12Mln Bpd in November

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser confirmed on Wednesday that the company planned to restore it maximum production capacity of 12 million barrels per day in November

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser confirmed on Wednesday that the company planned to restore it maximum production capacity of 12 million barrels per day in November.

"By end of November we will be at 12 million barrels per day, which is our maximum sustained capacity," Nasser told reporters on the sidelines of the Oil & Money Conference in London.

Following the September 14 drone attack on two Saudi Aramco facilities, the country's daily oil output more than halved, dropping from 9.8 million to 5.

7 million barrels.

In late September, Saudi Aramco said that it returned to the pre-attack level of oil production. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, in turn, has earlier projected that the country will restore the maximum production capacity of 12 million barrels per day by late November.

The responsibility for the attack, which swiftly led to a rise in oil prices, was claimed by Yemen's Houthi movement, but the United States and Saudi Arabia have placed blame on Iran. Tehran has denied having any role in the incident.