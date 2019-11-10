UrduPoint.com
Saudi Aramco Does Not Expect Drone Attacks To Negatively Impact Firm's Financial Results

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 05:40 AM

Saudi Aramco Does Not Expect Drone Attacks to Negatively Impact Firm's Financial Results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco does not expect the recent drone attacks on its facilities to negatively affect its business or financial results, the company's prospectus said.

On September 14, drone attacks caused significant damage to two Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais in Saudi Arabia.

As a result, Saudi Arabia suspended the production of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day or over half of its total daily output.

While Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed the responsibility for the attacks against Saudi Arabia, the United States has put the blame on Iran as have France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Iran has denied all claims of involvement in the attacks.

