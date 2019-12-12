UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Aramco Hits Crown Prince's $2 Trillion Goal As Shares Soar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

Saudi Aramco hits crown prince's $2 trillion goal as shares soar

Saudi Aramco soared on Thursday above the $2 trillion valuation target sought by the kingdom's de facto ruler as the energy giant's share price surged on its second day of trading

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Saudi Aramco soared on Thursday above the $2 trillion valuation target sought by the kingdom's de facto ruler as the energy giant's share price surged on its second day of trading.

The valuation milestone, which defies widespread skepticism from investors, was coveted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ever since he first floated the idea of listing the world's biggest oil firm four years ago.

Aramco shares jumped 9.7 percent to 38.60 Riyals ($10.3) on Thursday morning -- following a 10-percent rise the previous day -- before paring some gains in the early afternoon.

That boosted the oil giant's market capitalisation to over $2 trillion, up from a $1.7 trillion valuation set during its initial public offering, the world's biggest.

Aramco shares on the kingdom's Tadawul stock exchange, which closes at 1200 GMT, are allowed to fluctuate by a maximum of 10 percent each day.

Tadawul witnessed one of its most hectic trading sessions on Thursday, with some 400 million Aramco shares -- worth more than $4 billion -- changing hands.

Thursday is the last weekly trading day in Muslim Saudi Arabia. Trading resumes on Sunday.

Aramco's stock sale is the cornerstone of Prince Mohammed's ambitious strategy to overhaul the oil-reliant economy by raising funds to pour into megaprojects and non-energy industries such as tourism and entertainment.

The $25.6 billion proceeds from the Aramco IPO are expected to be channelled into the coffers of the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which will invest it in mega projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Stock Exchange Oil Saudi Sale Price Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange Mohammed Bin Salman Sunday Market Muslim From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

18 minutes ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

29 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kenya President on Indepe ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates College of Holy Quran at ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.