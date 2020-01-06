Saudi Aramco Joins US Liquefied Natural Gas Export Terminal Project on Texas' Gulf Coast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) A 25 percent equity investment in a planned liquefied natural gas export terminal by a US energy company and Saudi Aramco reflects an effort by the Saudi energy giant to become a leading global energy and chemical producer, according to a joint press release by Sempra Energy and Saudi Aramco on Monday.

"The global demand growth for LNG is expected to continue in the coming years, and we see significant opportunities in this market. This agreement with Sempra Energy is another step forward for Saudi Aramco's long-term gas strategy, and towards becoming the global leading integrated energy and chemicals company," Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser said in the release.

The two companies are investing in the Port Arthur LNG export project under development in the state of Texas' Gulf of Mexico coast, the release said.

Sempra, based in California, and Aramco also agreed to purchase 5 million tons of LNG from the project each year, the release added.

The initial phase of the Port Arthur LNG project will include two liquefaction trains, up to three LNG storage tanks and associated facilities to enable the export of about 11 million tons per year on a long term basis, according to the release.

Multiple LNG export terminals coming on line along the US Gulf of Mexico coast are expected to challenge Russia's position as the dominant natural gas supplier in much of Europe, according to industry projections.