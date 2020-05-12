Saudi Aramco Q1 Profit Dives, Says Virus To Hit 2020 Results
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:21 PM
Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Energy giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a 25 percent slump in first-quarter net profits due to low oil prices, and said the coronavirus crisis will dampen demand and earnings in the year ahead.
The world's largest listed firm said it posted a net profit of 62.5 billion Riyals ($16.66 billion) in the first three months of the year, compared to $22.2 billion a year earlier.