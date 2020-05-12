Saudi Aramco Q1 profit dives, says virus to hit 2020 results

Energy giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a 25 percent slump in first-quarter net profits due to low oil prices, and said the coronavirus crisis will dampen demand and earnings in the year ahead

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Energy giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a 25 percent slump in first-quarter net profits due to low oil prices, and said the coronavirus crisis will dampen demand and earnings in the year ahead.

The world's largest listed firm said it posted a net profit of 62.5 billion Riyals ($16.66 billion) in the first three months of the year, compared to $22.2 billion a year earlier.