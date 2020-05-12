UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Aramco Q1 Profit Dives, Says Virus To Hit 2020 Results

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:21 PM

Saudi Aramco Q1 profit dives, says virus to hit 2020 results

Energy giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a 25 percent slump in first-quarter net profits due to low oil prices, and said the coronavirus crisis will dampen demand and earnings in the year ahead

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Energy giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a 25 percent slump in first-quarter net profits due to low oil prices, and said the coronavirus crisis will dampen demand and earnings in the year ahead.

The world's largest listed firm said it posted a net profit of 62.5 billion Riyals ($16.66 billion) in the first three months of the year, compared to $22.2 billion a year earlier.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Saudi Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DG ISPR shares Holy verse about finality of Prophe ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates Group Announces 2019-20 results

4 minutes ago

Japan-Russia Joint Projects to Contribute to Globa ..

2 minutes ago

1st all Pak Online Education summit to be held fro ..

2 minutes ago

Govt opts for smart lockdown to save poor segment: ..

15 minutes ago

Australian charged over 80s alleged hate crime mur ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.