UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Aramco Q1 Profits Jump 30% On Oil Market Recovery

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Saudi Aramco Q1 profits jump 30% on oil market recovery

Energy giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday posted a 30 percent jump in first quarter profits, beating forecasts in a sign of recovery from last year's oil market crash fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic

Riyadh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Energy giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday posted a 30 percent jump in first quarter profits, beating forecasts in a sign of recovery from last year's oil market crash fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aramco said its net profit rose to $21.7 billion in the first three months of the year, compared to $16.7 billion in the same quarter of 2020, owing to a stronger oil market and higher refining and chemicals margins.

The bumper results follow strong profits posted last month by major oil firms -- from American giants ExxonMobil and Chevron to Britain's BP and France's Total -- as a recovery in crude prices fuelled their rebound from the pandemic.

"The momentum provided by the global economic recovery has strengthened energy markets," Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said in a statement.

"Given the positive signs for energy demand in 2021, there are more reasons to be optimistic that better days are coming. And while some headwinds still remain, we are well-positioned... as economies start to recover." Oil prices tumbled midway through last year's first quarter as the pandemic shuttered large parts of the global economy, piling pressure on petro-states including OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia.

The strong earnings provide relief to Aramco, Saudi Arabia's cash cow, which has revealed consecutive falls in profits since it began disclosing earnings in 2019.

The company's low earnings last year piled pressure on government finances as Riyadh faces a ballooning budget deficit and pursues multi-billion Dollar projects to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

The first quarter profit beat a forecast of around $20 billion by RBC Capital Markets, which said the results highlight "Aramco's leverage to rising commodity prices".

- 'Crown jewel' - Aramco declared a dividend of $18.

8 billion for the first quarter. That is in line with the company's plan to pay an annual dividend of $75 billion -- a key revenue source for the government, Aramco's biggest share holder.

Saudi Arabia is currently seeking to monetise its energy assets, as it explores new revenue streams to fund its ambitious diversification drive.

Last month, Aramco said it had struck a $12.4-billion deal to sell a minority stake in a newly formed oil pipeline business to a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners.

Long seen as the kingdom's "crown jewel", Aramco and its assets were once tightly government-controlled and considered off-limits to outside investment.

But with the rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, who is accelerating efforts to implement his "Vision 2030" reform programme, the kingdom has shown readiness to cede some control.

In late April, Prince Mohammed said Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, was in talks to sell one percent of Aramco to an unnamed foreign energy firm.

Aramco previously sold a sliver of its shares on the Saudi bourse in December 2019, generating $29.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering.

The energy giant could announce another offering of shares to international investors within the next year or two, the prince said.

In a major new diversification push in March, Saudi Arabia announced plans to pump investments worth $3.2 trillion into the national economy by 2030, roping in the kingdom's biggest companies including Aramco.

Under a programme named "Shareek", or partner, Aramco and other top Saudi companies will lead the investment drive by contributing five trillion Riyals ($1.3 trillion) over the next decade, Prince Mohammed said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Minority Dollar Budget France Riyadh Company Oil Saudi Same Lead Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman March April December 2019 2020 Market From Government Share Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UEFA allows 26-player squads for European Champion ..

4 minutes ago

Vaccination of citizens between age group of 40 to ..

4 minutes ago

Transport sector in KP suffer with passengers cons ..

4 minutes ago

By-polls of NA-249: ECP accepts plea Miftah Ismail ..

17 minutes ago

Rapist gets all of his educational degrees cancell ..

50 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.