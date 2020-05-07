Saudi Aramco Raises Most June Crude Pricing to Asia - Reports

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco has raised most June pricing to Asia, the Bloomberg news agency reported Thursday, citing the official price list

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco has raised most June pricing to Asia, the Bloomberg news agency reported Thursday, citing the official price list.

The rise in prices reflexes a discount reduction, according to the outlet. Prices were also raised for Europe and the United States.

Saudi Arabia along with the OPEC group of major oil exporters signed a deal with Russia in April, agreeing to cut production starting in May to shore up falling oil prices.

Aramco delayed publishing the pricing several times in April as it waited for the outcome of OPEC+ talks. In May, it offered discounts for Asia and partially for Europe, but left the price of its Arab light crude oil to Europe unchanged and raised it for the US.