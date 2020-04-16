Saudi Aramco Refutes Media Reports on Granting Clients Extended Payment Terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia's state-owned petroleum monopoly, Saudi Aramco, refuted on Wednesday media allegations that the company offered extended payment terms to its clients.

Earlier in the day, Reuters news agency reported, citing sources, that Aramco proposed to oil refiners in Asia and Europe to defer payments for crude cargo deliveries by up to 90 days.

"Contrary to a recent media report, Aramco has not made any offers of extended payment terms to crude oil sales," the company said in a press release.

Reuters had claimed that such options were provided to at least four refineries in Asia and Europe as they were experiencing difficulties due to falling demand. However, three refineries allegedly rejected the offer of Saudi Aramco, as the deal would only increase costs due to financing conditions.