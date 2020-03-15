UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Aramco Reports Fall Of More Than 20% In Net Profit In 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Saudi Aramco Reports Fall of More Than 20% in Net Profit in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The net profit of Saudi Aramco fell by 20.6 percent in 2019 ” to $88.2 billion from $111.1 billion in 2018 ” the company said on Sunday in a press release.

"Net income was $88.2 billion for the full-year 2019, compared to $111.1 billion in 2018," Saudi Aramco said.

The company added that the decrease in net profit was mainly due to low oil prices and low production volumes, "coupled with declining refining and chemical margins."

Saudi Aramco also reported a decrease in free cash flow ” from $85.8 billion in 2018 to $78.3 billion last year, ” and a decrease in capital expenditures ” from $35.

1 billion in 2018 to $32.8 in 2019.

"The Company expects capital spending for 2020 to be between $25 billion and $30 billion in light of current market conditions and recent commodity price volatility," Saudi Aramco added.

The oil market is currently experiencing high volatility after Russia and the Saudi-led OPEC failed to agree on deeper production cuts to mitigate demand lost to the coronavirus crisis. As a result, restrictions on oil production of the OPEC+ alliance will be lifted beginning on April 1. Saudi Aramco has already announced plans to increase oil deliveries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Saudi Alliance Price April Sunday 2018 2019 2020 Market From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

32 minutes ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Childrenâ€™s Environment Awa ..

47 minutes ago

ECA launches competition to encourage parents to e ..

2 hours ago

DFF project wins &#039;Innovation Challenge&#039; ..

2 hours ago

DAFZA contributes AED164 million to Dubai foreign ..

2 hours ago

Ma&#039;an, Aldar sign AED2 million agreement to d ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.