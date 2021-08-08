UrduPoint.com

Saudi Aramco Reports Record Increase Of 288% In Net Income In Q2 Year-on-Year

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

Saudi Aramco Reports Record Increase of 288% in Net Income in Q2 Year-on-Year

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Saudi Arabia's state oil and gas company Saudi Aramco announced on Sunday gaining $25.5 billion in net income in the second quarter of 2021, marking a record 288% increase compared to the same period of the last year.

"The Saudi Arabian Oil Company ('Aramco' or 'the Company') today announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a 288% increase in net income from the same quarter of last year to $25.5 billion and declaring a dividend of $18.8 billion," a press statement said.

Net income for the first half of the year totaled $47.2 billion ” a 103% increase compared to the same period in 2020, the company added.

The firm also declared a dividend of $18.8 billion for the second quarter of 2021, which will be paid in the third one.

"The Company also demonstrated its reliable Upstream performance, with average total hydrocarbon production of 11.7 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in the second quarter of 2021," the statement added.

The financial results were primarily due to higher oil prices and a recovery in global demand, supported by the easing of COVID-related restrictions, vaccination campaigns and stimulus measures across the world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Oil Saudi Same Saudi Arabia Gas Sunday 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to ..

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to Abu Dhabi International Airpo ..

11 minutes ago
 AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: ..

AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: DoH

26 minutes ago
 ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of fa ..

ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of falconry

41 minutes ago
 Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-yea ..

Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-year 2021 results

56 minutes ago
 UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new â€Žacad ..

UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new â€Žacademic year 2021-2022â€Ž

1 hour ago
 Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial office ..

Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial officer&#039;s qualification from AD ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.